Hundreds protest judicial reform outside ministers' homes

Protestors demonstrated against the judicial reform outside of various government ministers' homes on Friday.

The protestors gathered outside the homes of Tourism Minister Chaim Katz, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

On Silman's street, people who opposed the protest sprayed the demonstraters with pepper spray.

Outside Gallant's home, Yaya Fink read out the defense minister's phone number, and hundreds of people messaged him.

"We, the reservists, ask you to stop the judicial overhaul," said Fink. "The people will be torn apart on your watch, don't let it happen."