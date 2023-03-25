Protestors to demonstrate outside Defense Minister Gallant's home

A group of Navy sailors will hold a demonstration in front of the residence of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday evening, they announced earlier in the day.

According to the announcement, navy members stated, "We are all going to demonstrate in rage in front of the defense minister's house. Gallant, who is silent because of fear, who understands that he is responsible for disbanding the people's army, who knows that the IDF soldiers will sue in The Hague, who lends a hand to the dictatorship. "

Participants called for action in the form of a demonstration, stating, "We don't care, we have a country to save. It is mandatory to arrive, led by the people of the fleet."