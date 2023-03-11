Security forces briefed ahead of 10th week of Saturday protests

Protests against the Israeli government's judicial reform bill are expected to take place across Israel starting from 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, for the tenth consecutive weekend following the formation of the government back in early January.

Tens of thousands are expected to participate, with a march set to leave Tel Aviv's Ha Bima Square and continue onto the Kaplan intersection, the primary protest site.

Former Air Force Commander Amir Eshel, retired Commissioner Moshe Karadi, retired judge Hila Gerstel and Liron Demari from the Hi-Tech protest are expected to speak at Kaplan.

Police have begun to assemble blockades on the Ayalon highway and throughout Tel Aviv.

Ayalon highway (northbound) prepared with blockades ahead of protests on Saturday, March 11, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Protesters gather for 10th straight week of demonstrations

Protesters have gathered throughout Israel for two months following the proposed judicial reforms. The first week of protests garnered more than 250,000 protesters across Israel, according to organizers. Previous weeks have included multiple "days of disruption" and more than 100,000 protesters outside of the Knesset.

Protests have reached cities across the country - from Haifa to Be'er Sheba - and have gained the attention and action of student groups, military reservists, Air Force commanders, and even the national airline.

Thousands of protestors against the government's proposed judicial reforms are demonstrated by slowing traffic at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Thursday morning in order to delay Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expected flight to Rome.

Protest organizers said that they would "drive within the airport slowly but legally."

"The defendant [Netanyahu] and the convicted [Sara Netanyahu], who are trying to create a dictatorship are flying abroad once again, at our expense. Stop the overhaul, or we will stop the country!" the organizers said.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.