Yair Netanyahu's conspiracy: America is behind the protests

Yair Netanyahu, the Prime Minister's son, shared a tweet Friday, on Twitter, that the Americans are behind the protests against the legal revolution that are taking place in Israel. This, according to the tweet, was in order to pressure the Prime Minister to reach an agreement with the Iranians.

Yair Netanyahu's tweet read, "The American State Department is behind the protests in Israel, with the aim of overthrowing Netanyahu, apparently in order to conclude an agreement with the Iranians. Is there a Shin Bet in this country?"

מארק לוין מפרסם שמחלקת המדינה האמריקאית עומדת מאחורי המחאות בארץ, במטרה להפיל את נתניהו, ככל הנראה כדי לסגור הסכם עם האיראנים.יש שב"כ במדינה הזאת??? https://t.co/fVDsARwmv7 — Tamir Wertzberger - תמיר ורצברגר (@tamir_wertz) March 24, 2023

What other tweets has Yair Netanyahu sent that caused controversy?

At the beginning of the month, the Prime Minister's son tweeted that the protesters against the legal revolution "domestic terrorist operatives." He wrote, "They are not protesting, they are not anarchists either - they are terrorists. A violent underground has arisen here (financed by criminal and evil billionaires). Even if it takes time, in the end they will be prosecuted for all their crimes in the years 2016-2023."