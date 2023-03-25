The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Yair Netanyahu's conspiracy: America is behind the protests

The Prime Minister's son turned to Twitter, blaming the US State Department is behind the protests against the legal revolution in Israel.

By MAARIV
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 05:20
Yair Netanyahu, son of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing in the defamation lawsuit filed by former MK Stav Shafir in Tel Aviv, on November 29, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Yair Netanyahu, son of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing in the defamation lawsuit filed by former MK Stav Shafir in Tel Aviv, on November 29, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Yair Netanyahu, the Prime Minister's son, shared a tweet Friday, on Twitter, that the Americans are behind the protests against the legal revolution that are taking place in Israel. This, according to the tweet, was in order to pressure the Prime Minister to reach an agreement with the Iranians.

Yair Netanyahu's tweet read, "The American State Department is behind the protests in Israel, with the aim of overthrowing Netanyahu, apparently in order to conclude an agreement with the Iranians. Is there a Shin Bet in this country?"

What other tweets has Yair Netanyahu sent that caused controversy?

At the beginning of the month, the Prime Minister's son tweeted that the protesters against the legal revolution "domestic terrorist operatives." He wrote, "They are not protesting, they are not anarchists either - they are terrorists. A violent underground has arisen here (financed by criminal and evil billionaires). Even if it takes time, in the end they will be prosecuted for all their crimes in the years 2016-2023."



