Attacks on Iran-linked targets in Syria to draw prompt response - Iran security spokesperson

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 17:01

An Iranian security spokesperson said on Saturday that strikes on Iran-linked bases in Syria would draw a quick response, after the reported death of 19 people in one of the deadliest exchanges between the US and Iran-aligned forces in years.

"Any pretext to attack bases created at the request of the Syrian government to deal with terrorism and Islamic State elements in this country will be met with an immediate counter-response," Keyvan Khosravi, spokesperson for Iran's top security body, was quoted as saying by the semi-official news agency Nournews.

Iran says its forces and allied fighters are in Syria at the request of Damascus and sees US forces as occupiers.

Protestors to demonstrate outside Defense Minister Gallant's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2023 04:31 PM
Putin and Erdogan hold phone call
By REUTERS
03/25/2023 03:06 PM
At least 14 killed in Mississippi tornado and storms - ABC News
By REUTERS
03/25/2023 11:55 AM
3 injured in fight between career soldiers, conscripts on Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2023 09:26 AM
Pro-Iranian forces in Syria warn they can respond to further US strikes
By REUTERS
03/25/2023 12:41 AM
Biden says China has not yet provided weapons to Russia
By REUTERS
03/25/2023 12:20 AM
Biden says US is prepared to act "forcefully" to protect Americans
By REUTERS
03/25/2023 12:10 AM
Three men injured in violent incident in Ar'ara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2023 11:37 PM
IAEA confirms almost all missing uranium in Libya now accounted for
By REUTERS
03/24/2023 10:13 PM
Poland to get 800-900 mln euros from EU for arms for Ukraine, says PM
By REUTERS
03/24/2023 04:55 PM
Attorney for former President Trump appears before grand jury
By REUTERS
03/24/2023 03:56 PM
US strikes aimed at protecting personnel, combatting Islamic State
By REUTERS
03/24/2023 03:31 PM
Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian drone hangar in Odesa region
By REUTERS
03/24/2023 03:29 PM
Netanyahu, Sunak call off joint statement amid London protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2023 12:32 PM
Judge refuses to release protester, cites 'Islamo-Nazi ideologies'
By BINI ASHKENAZI/WALLA
03/24/2023 11:50 AM
