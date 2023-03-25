An Iranian security spokesperson said on Saturday that strikes on Iran-linked bases in Syria would draw a quick response, after the reported death of 19 people in one of the deadliest exchanges between the US and Iran-aligned forces in years.

"Any pretext to attack bases created at the request of the Syrian government to deal with terrorism and Islamic State elements in this country will be met with an immediate counter-response," Keyvan Khosravi, spokesperson for Iran's top security body, was quoted as saying by the semi-official news agency Nournews.

Iran says its forces and allied fighters are in Syria at the request of Damascus and sees US forces as occupiers.