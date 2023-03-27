Local authorities announce hunger strike, demand to stop legislation

26 heads of local authorities from across the country's political spectrum will begin a hunger strike in front of the Prime Minister's office on Monday in order to protest against the government's judicial reform, they announced on Sunday evening after the dismissal of Defense Minister Gallant.

"The heads of the authorities call to stop the legislative race, to hold negotiations and allow the country to face its enormous security challenges. We demand from the government, on the eve of Passover and the national holidays, to prevent harm to the security of the state and the integrity and unity of the people," their statement read.