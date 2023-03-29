Otzma Yehudit presents bill to lower age of imprisonment for terrorism

The Otzma Yehudit party presented a bill to lower the minimum age of imprisonment for minors charged with the crime of murder in a terrorist attack on Wednesday.

The bill was presented in response to a series of terrorist attacks conducted by 13-year-olds.

"The recent terrorist incidents teach us that even minors are capable of carrying out very serious attacks and with serious consequences, and for this we must strengthen deterrence," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday. "Every teenager will know that he will pay a very heavy price if he tries to harm Jews."