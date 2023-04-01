The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

EU's von der Leyen is in the running to be new NATO head

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 1, 2023 01:53

Updated: APRIL 1, 2023 02:39

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in the running to be the new head of NATO, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday, citing a diplomatic source.

Anumber of NATO member states have suggested von der Leyen would take over the alliance this October, the report said.

NATO's current Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to end his term as planned in October, after his mandate has been extended three times and having served for a total of almost nine years.

The Sun report, citing UK sources, also said Britain would likely veto von der Leyen, who was the former German defense minister, citing her poor track record in charge of Germany's Armed Forces.

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag has reported that Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace were among the leading candidates to succeed Stoltenberg.

Trump faces at least one felony charge in New York indictment
By REUTERS
04/01/2023 01:35 AM
Russia protests about 'provocative actions' by US armed forces in Syria
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 10:14 PM
Twitter makes some of its source code public
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 09:48 PM
Vatican confirms Pope Francis will leave hospital on Saturday
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 09:28 PM
Romania to extradite suspected white supremacy group leader to US
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 06:20 PM
Explosive device found near Highway 25 in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2023 06:18 PM
Pence says Trump indictment sends 'terrible message' about US justice
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 06:03 PM
Biden learned of Trump indictment through news reports - White House
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 05:36 PM
Ukraine rules out ceasefire letting Russian forces stay in occupied land
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 05:05 PM
Herzog: I believe we can reach agreement in judicial reform negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2023 04:18 PM
US Justice Dept sues Norfolk Southern over Ohio train derailment
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 03:58 PM
Fourteen miners dead in Sudan, dozens injured in mine collapse
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 02:06 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 01:55 PM
Kremlin says Trump indictment is internal US matter
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:52 PM
Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:51 PM
