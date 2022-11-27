Dozens of kilos of drugs wash onto multiple Israeli beaches

Dozens of bags containing drugs were washed ashore on Israel's shores in Nahariya, Haifa, Tirat Hakarmel, Zichron Yaakov and Hadera on Saturday. Similar reports also came from Tel Aviv and the surrounding areas.

Israel Police was first notified of a suspicious object on Tel Aviv's beach and sent police officers and a bomb unit to the scenes, and when they arrived at the scene they found bagged packages of hash.

Coastal police officers have transferred the evidence for further processing and investigation and continue to scan the coastline to find more packages.

Police find hundreds of grams in Umm el-Fahm

Also on Saturday, Israel Police reported that they found hundreds of grams of cannabis, hash, cocaine and nice guy in a house in Umm el-Fahm.

Drugs washed ashore (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of the drugs, and the drugs were transferred to a crime lab for further investigation.

Last month, dozens of kgs of hash and a pistol were found at the home of Alice Dayan, a 77-year-old grandmother, from Haifa. She was arrested for possession of drugs, weapons, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Along with her, Shimon Moshe Ben-Simchon, 49-year-old from Haifa, was also arrested for conspiracy and drug trade.

The police suspect that both Dayan and Ben-Simchon were guided and operated by criminals.