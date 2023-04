A former town administrator accussed of collaboration with Russian forces was injured in a car bombing in Melitopol on Monday morning, according to the Melitopol administration Telegram channel.

Maxim Zubarev is the ex-head of the town of Akimovka. Ukrainian media describes him as a collaborator with the Russian occupation.

Ukrainian partisans have been active in the city. On March 23 injuring a police officer with an improvised explosive device.