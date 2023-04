Reservists and veterans of the IDF Navy and Air Force held a protest along the train tracks in Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning and marked a red line for the judicial reform, according to Ynet News.

They hung red signs saying "my red line - an independent court" at "strategic locations." Afterward, they held a demonstration at the junction of the Shaul Hamelech and Menachem Begin streets, with former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon in attendance, among others.