Two injured in stabbing attack near Tzrifin, terrorist arrested

One of the terrorists was subdued by citizens, while the police are carrying out searches in the area to rule out reports of another attacker.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 10:05

Updated: APRIL 4, 2023 10:57
Police forces at the scene of a stabbing attack near Tzrifin, April 4, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Police forces at the scene of a stabbing attack near Tzrifin, April 4, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Two people in their twenties were injured in a stabbing attack near Tzrifin, close to Rishon Lezion on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Israel Police spokesperson.

Magen David Adom emergency teams treated one seriously injured and another lightly injured person at the scene before evacuating them to the nearby Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh).

Terrorist subdued by citizens

One of the terrorists was subdued by citizens and then arrested by the police. The police stated that they are carrying out searches in the area with the help of a helicopter to rule out the possibility that another attacker fled the scene.

"One of the injured was lying on the sidewalk and the other injured man was sitting next to him. They were conscious and suffered from stab wounds on their bodies. We gave them initial medical treatment that included dressing and stopping the bleeding, and we quickly put them in an intensive care unit and evacuated them to the nearby hospital," said MDA paramedic Moshe Gelbstein, who arrived first on the scene.

United Hatzalah personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack near Tzrifin junction. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏) United Hatzalah personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack near Tzrifin junction. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid reacted to the attack on Twitter and criticized the unclear situation of the status of Defense Minister Gallant.

"Yesterday's shooting in Maale Gilboa, this morning's attack in Tzrifin, the tense security situation requires a clear statement by Netanyahu that he trusts Defense Minister Gallant and that he has decided that he will remain in his position absolutely and clearly. Our security is not frozen, the citizens of Israel are not frozen." 

Lapid alluded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing the "freezing" of the judicial reforms.

Muhammad Hamada, Hamas spokesman in Jerusalem, commented on the stabbing attack: "We welcome the stabbing attack which is the first response to the war that Israel is waging in the al-Aqsa Mosque and the intention to make a sacrifice [there]. What is to come will be even worse."

This is a developing story.



