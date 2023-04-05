The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Hackers attack Israeli media sites including Jerusalem Post

Other media websites hacked were Kan, i24 and Channel 2.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 11:37

Updated: APRIL 5, 2023 14:02
The Anonymous Sudan hacker group attacked a series of Israeli media sites on Wednesday morning including The Jerusalem Post's website.

The Jerusalem Post website was down for more than an hour before coming back up, but the app was still functional.

Other Israeli media websites that were attacked were Kan, i24 and Channel 2.

These attacks are part of a wider operation

The attack comes a day after a cyber attack targeted Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Haifa University, Weizmann Institute of Science, Open University of Israel and Reichman University (IDC).

Also on Wednesday, Anonymous Sudan succeeded in hacking into Israeli cyber security company Checkpoint and United Hatzalah.

These cyber-attacks have been part of the annual OPIsrael, a pro-Palestinian hacking operation that targets Israeli institutions over the space of a week to punish Israel for what the hackers perceive as crimes against Palestinians.

The group has been hinting that these attacks are leading up to a larger attack on Friday, but there is no indication yet on what institutions will be hit then.



