UN envoy encouraged by peace talks between Yemen stakeholders

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 19:32

The United Nations envoy for Yemen said on Tuesday that he was encouraged by the "depth and seriousness" of talks between stakeholders in Yemen, including in a visit by Saudi and Omani delegations to Sanaa.

Saudi and Omani envoys are holding peace talks with Houthi officials in Sanaa this week as Riyadh seeks a permanent ceasefire to end its military involvement in the country's long-running war. The United Nations is not directly involved in Sanaa's negotiations.

"I’m working with all relevant actors to ensure that these efforts are in support of the UN mediation," Hans Grundberg told Reuters.

Ukraine says Blinken reaffirmed 'ironclad' US support in phone call
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 06:16 PM
Netanyahu bans Jewish visits to Temple Mount until after Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2023 06:08 PM
Border Police officer, Palestinian injured in Cave of the Patriarchs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2023 02:44 PM
UN asks Afghan staff to stay home until May after female worker ban
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 12:26 PM
Australia defense chief: US intel leak report 'serious' incident
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 05:30 AM
Pentagon chief vows to cooperate with S. Korea following US intel leak
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 03:32 AM
Taiwan president says China military exercises not responsible
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 02:20 AM
US designates WSJ reporter as 'wrongfully detained' by Russia
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 11:25 PM
Israelis protest in Tel Aviv after Netanyahu remarks - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2023 10:48 PM
Virginia mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher charged -Washington Post
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 10:03 PM
Russia violates international law, not allow consular access to reporter
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 10:00 PM
US files bid for stay of Texas abortion pill ruling – court document
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 09:08 PM
Pentagon chief briefed on intel leak April 6
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 08:18 PM
Mexican officials to hold meeting in US on fentanyl, guns - president
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 06:11 PM
Petrol bombs thrown at Northern Irish police on eve of Biden visit
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 05:29 PM
