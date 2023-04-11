UN envoy encouraged by peace talks between Yemen stakeholders

The United Nations envoy for Yemen said on Tuesday that he was encouraged by the "depth and seriousness" of talks between stakeholders in Yemen, including in a visit by Saudi and Omani delegations to Sanaa.

Saudi and Omani envoys are holding peace talks with Houthi officials in Sanaa this week as Riyadh seeks a permanent ceasefire to end its military involvement in the country's long-running war. The United Nations is not directly involved in Sanaa's negotiations.

"I’m working with all relevant actors to ensure that these efforts are in support of the UN mediation," Hans Grundberg told Reuters.