Two killed, including a teen, as gun violence in Israel continues

A 14-year-old Israeli was shot dead and another teen suffered light-to-moderate injuries as a result of an exchange of gunfire in Rahat on Saturday morning, according to Israeli media reports.

First responders had to pronounce the boy dead at the scene, while the injured teen was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

The boy was later identified as Muhammad Salama Abu Hawash. This is the 47th death in the Arab sector that is connected to crime and violence this year, as per Walla.

The police opened an investigation into the background and circumstances of the incident, suspecting possible murder.

A local resident told "Maariv" about the incident: "It wasn't one bullet, there was a very massive shooting from 12 at night until the morning hours. Luckily I live a bit far from the shooting area, but it was impossible to sleep all night. It starts with education, but the state has a part in it, there has been lawlessness here for decades and today this is the situation. Robberies, murder, violence on the roads - we must put order here." According to the residents, even when the police car arrived, the shooting continued.

Murder in Haifa

A 39-year-old resident of Shfaram was killed in a shooting in the Haifa neighborhood of Kiryat Haim overnight, Israel Police announced on Saturday morning.

He was shot multiple times from close range while sitting in his car, making it probable that this was an attempted criminal hit.

The man was taken to the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa heavily injured, but was later pronounced dead. Police officers began the search for the perpetrators of the crime and opened an investigation.

"At 03:43 a.m. a report was received at MDA's 101 emergency hotline in the Carmel area, about a man injured in a violent incident on Herzl Greenspan Street in Haifa," said Magen David Adom spokesman Zachy Heller.

"MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and referred to Rambam Hospital, an about 30-year-old man in critical condition, with penetrating injuries, while performing CPR. The injured person is Shadi Nagar, 39, a resident of Shfaram, who is known to the police. The incident took place at Greenspan Street 8 while the injured man was sitting in his vehicle. The suspect who fled the scene walked towards the vehicle and opened fire with the aim of eliminating Nagar, who was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition as mentioned."