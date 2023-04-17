Protesters prevent MK Bismuth's Remembrance Day speech

Likud MK Boaz Bismuth broke off a speech and left a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in a Tel Aviv synagogue on Monday evening, according to Hebrew media.

Some of the people present at the ceremony did not want Bismuth to speak and began shouts of "shame" in his direction. Other participants of the ceremony began arguing with them, almost leading to physical confrontations between the two sides.

Bismuth released a statement shortly after the incident."Holocaust Day is beyond any other political or partisan controversy. This is a holy day meant to preserve the memory of millions of Jews who perished. When the Nazis murdered them did not concern them about their political position or their party position, what interested them was that they were Jews. To divide, quarrel and fight on this day - this is a terrible thing that I will not support."