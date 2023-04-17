The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Protesters prevent MK Bismuth's Remembrance Day speech

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 21:29

Likud MK Boaz Bismuth broke off a speech and left a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in a Tel Aviv synagogue on Monday evening, according to Hebrew media.

Some of the people present at the ceremony did not want Bismuth to speak and began shouts of "shame" in his direction. Other participants of the ceremony began arguing with them, almost leading to physical confrontations between the two sides.

Bismuth released a statement shortly after the incident."Holocaust Day is beyond any other political or partisan controversy. This is a holy day meant to preserve the memory of millions of Jews who perished. When the Nazis murdered them did not concern them about their political position or their party position, what interested them was that they were Jews. To divide, quarrel and fight on this day - this is a terrible thing that I will not support."

White House calls for immediate Sudan ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 08:49 PM
Appeals court affirms conviction of Chauvin for George Floyd murder
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 07:12 PM
Biden administration to advance small F-16 equipment sale to Turkey
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 07:08 PM
Israel 'concerned' about events in Sudan - Foreign Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 06:18 PM
Ben-Gvir must reevaluate firing of TA police chief Eshed - A-G
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 05:42 PM
China says 'major military activity' to be conducted in Yellow Sea
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 05:24 PM
China favours Israel, Palestinians resuming peace talks -foreign ministry
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 05:18 PM
UN envoy on Yemen calls for bolder steps toward peace
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 05:16 PM
Judge rejects Trump's request to delay trial rape accuser's lawsuit
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 05:10 PM
Car explodes in attempted criminal hit in Rishon Lezion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 05:10 PM
Four victims killed in Alabama shooting were high school seniors
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 04:10 PM
Nations urge Russia to release WSJ reporter, halt media 'crackdown'
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 04:08 PM
IDF soldier indicted for death of Cpl. Baruch Kabrata
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 03:14 PM
UK parliament's standards commissioner investigating PM Sunak
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 02:46 PM
Russia says Wagner takes districts in central and northwest Bakhmut
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 02:33 PM
