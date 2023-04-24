Israeli artillery targets Hezbollah site in southwest Syria - report

An Israeli artillery strike targeted a site belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist movement near Quneitra in southwest Syria early Monday morning, according to Syrian reports.

According to local reporter, Nour Abo Hassan, Israeli artillery targeted the Qurs al-Nafl site near the Syrian-Israeli border.

An explosion could be heard in video reportedly from the area. The pro-Assad al-Watan newspaper reported that 20 shells were fired at the Qurs al-Nafl site.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV reported that no injuries were reported in the attack.

Israeli soldiers chat as they stand near the Quneitra crossing in the Golan Heights on the border line between Israel and Syria, October 15, 2018 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Syrian and Israeli officials have not confirmed the reports.

IDF leaflets warn Syrian Army against working with Iran

Later in the morning, leaflets were reportedly dropped by the IDF in the area warning the Syrian Army against cooperating with Iran and Hezbollah. The leaflets stressed that such cooperation "brought more harm than benefit."

طائرات مسيرة إسرائيلية تلقي منشورات ورقية بالقرب من موقع المستهدف قرص النفل ونشر أسماء ضباط سوريين موالين للحزب الله اللواء سامر الدانا رئيس استخبارات السورية وطارق ماهر قائد مقر إستخبارات حزب الله في #سوريا pic.twitter.com/sDpolOSrCo — Nour Abo Hasan (@nourabohsn) April 24, 2023

The leaflet included a photo of Samer al-Dana, the commander of the 41st Brigade of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Army, and an individual named Tariq Maher who it identified as the head of Hezbollah intelligence in Syria.

The Qurs al-Nafl site has been targeted repeatedly by alleged Israeli strikes in recent years. Last May, an alleged Israeli strike targeted the site. Additional strikes have targeted other sites in the area.

The strike comes just a few days after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel had "doubled" the pace of strikes in Syria in the first quarter of 2023 in order to prevent Iranian weapons deliveries, according to Walla. “We are systematically harming Iranian abilities and assets in the area. We will not allow Iran to set up a Syrian army that will turn the Golan Heights into Lebanon.”

The strike also comes two weeks after the IDF conducted airstrikes in the Damascus area and fired artillery shells and conducted UAV strikes against rocket launchers in Syria after six rockets were fired in two waves toward the Golan Heights.