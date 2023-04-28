A suspect was arrested by Israel Police on Friday on charges of drunk driving and causing a car crash on Highway 40 on Independence Day earlier this week in which an infant was killed and six others were injured.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and drug usage.

A blood test was taken from the suspect which determined she consumed three times the legal limit of alcohol before driving and had recently used marijuana.

The woman will be brought tomorrow before the Beersheba Magistrate's court for a hearing to request an extension to her detention.