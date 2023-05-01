The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
What is Israel doing to address the passport backlog crisis?

New offices will be opened designated only to issuing passports.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 1, 2023 11:56

Updated: MAY 1, 2023 13:02
Illustrative image of Israeli biometric passports. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Illustrative image of Israeli biometric passports.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Multiple offices will be converted to biometric passport application centers throughout Israel to address the ongoing passport backlog crisis, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said on Monday morning in a presentation of his plan to solve the problem.

On May 14, the largest Interior Ministry offices in Jerusalem, Haifa, Tel Aviv and Beersheba will be dedicated for biometric documents with extended work hours, from 7:30 am until 10 pm, five days a week. These operations will continue until June 15.

A new passport office will be opened on May 15 in Bnei Brak, and will continue operations indefinitely. 

To grapple with the reprioritized services, the Interior Ministry’s workforce will be expanded, and the minister will extend 11,000 foreign visas to free up existing manpower.

Citizens were requested to sign up for an appointment ahead of time and to prepare for long wait times and lines. Appointments could be scheduled online, and would receive updates on the ministry website and by SMS. The ministry also asked applicants to pay for the passports online.

An illustration picture shows a new Israeli passport and an Old Israeli passport with American Visa in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)An illustration picture shows a new Israeli passport and an Old Israeli passport with American Visa in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

“The crisis is at the top of the ministry’s priorities,” said Arbel. “We all want to solve the crisis as soon as possible.”

Arbel said that a backlog had been created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the new biometric requirements.

“We need to work harder on the biometric [ID],” said Arbel, noting that some countries would likely soon only accept biometric passports.

 



Tags Israel Interior Ministry crisis passport
