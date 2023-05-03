Otzma Yehudit boycott Knesset votes after gov't's 'weak response'

The Otzma Yehudit faction in the Knesset will boycott votes planned in the Knesset and hold a special faction meeting in the town of Sderot, the party announced on Wednesday morning.

This comes after a "weak response in Gaza tonight," the party announced.

Return to normalcy

The decision to declare a full return to normalcy on Wednesday morning, after over 100 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel in a span of 24 hours, was met with harsh criticism by a number of right-wing politicians.

Following an IDF security assessment held early Wednesday morning and a night of red alerts and rocket sirens, it was decided that activity in the Israeli communities on the Gaza border can resume as normal, with no special security measures remaining in place. Schools will be also open normally.

Sderot mayor Alon Davidi, who was a Likud member in the past before shortly joining Yamina, criticized the government's lacking response and called to resume the targeted killing of terrrost leaders.

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza May 2, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

"The reality is that the Israeli government adopts a policy of granting immunity to terrorists, this is a lax policy for which we will pay a price this summer. Hamas and [Palestinian Islamic] Jihad did what they wanted, they did it last week and they will continue in the future. This is a failed policy," Davidi said.

"The terrorist leaders must be eliminated. It looks as if someone signed an agreement under the table that the IDF would not kill them," he added. "There is no sense in a policy that allows immunity for terrorists, it's a violation of the security of the State of Israel. We need to move to the initiative phase, we brag that we know how to reach Iran and Syria and here, two meters from us, there is an army of terrorists that the State of Israel does not kill and lets them initiate and attack."

Likud MK and former ambassador to the UN Danny Danon joined the criticism. "To restore deterrence, we should have got up this morning and heard how many terrorists were decisively eliminated last night. If we continue to bomb empty positions, we invite the next round. That's not how deterrence is built," Danon wrote on Twitter.

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen stated that "the lax response of the IDF certainly invites the next round that will continue and damage the lives of our children and the normal fabric of life of the residents of the [Gaza border communities] and the south who put their trust in us."

According to Cohen, he also talked with Education Minister Yoav Kisch regarding matriculation exams that will be held in high schools in Israeli towns near Gaza today. Due to the security situation, students who do not feel able to take the test due to recent events will be entitled to take the tests at a later date, Cohen said.