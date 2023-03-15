The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Bill to apply sovereignty in Jordan Valley set to be rejected by right-wing parties

While most of the coalition intends to vote against it, Noam Party MK Maoz is set to vote in favor and Otzma Yehudit MK Son Har-Melech will abstain.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 14:54

Updated: MARCH 15, 2023 14:55
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits an old army outpost overlooking the Jordan Valley last June. (photo credit: ABIR SULTAN / REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits an old army outpost overlooking the Jordan Valley last June.
(photo credit: ABIR SULTAN / REUTERS)

A bill to apply Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley proposed by the opposition is set to be knocked down by the Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionist parties on Wednesday.

The bill, proposed by the Yisrael Beytenu party led by MK Avigdor Liberman, would apply Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley. While most of the coalition intends to vote against the bill, Noam Party MK Avi Maoz is set to vote in favor of the bill and Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son-Har Melech is set to abstain from the vote.

The right promised annexation

The Yisrael Beytenu party stressed that it expects members of the government to fulfill their promise to support annexation of the Jordan Valley.

The chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, Oded Forer, responded to the decision by the coalition to reject the bill, stating "The speed with which you ran away from your commitment is rivaled only by the speed with which [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu ran away from his promise to apply sovereignty to the Valley."

"The Jordan Valley is essential to Israel's security, but you are unable to fulfill even the minimum of applying sovereignty and keeping promises concerning security and the Land of Israel. [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir - you are afraid!"

Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman is seen holding a copy of Theodor Herzl's 'The Jewish State' ahead of his faction meeting in the Israeli Knesset, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman is seen holding a copy of Theodor Herzl's 'The Jewish State' ahead of his faction meeting in the Israeli Knesset, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Likud MK Dan Illouz, who heads a lobby to implement sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, rejected the bill as an attempt to "troll the system" on Wednesday, saying "The bill promoted by MK Liberman is not intended to promote this important goal and may even harm the moves being advanced in these days. Instead of trying to troll the system, I invite Lieberman to join the moves we are promoting in the lobby so that in the end we can bring about the application of actual sovereignty and not just empty statements."

"As I have already said before, if Israel does not advance in the area of sovereignty during the current government, a full-on right-wing government, it will be an eternal tragedy. We will do this in a responsible manner and as a government, and we will not be dragged into the provocations of professional trolls who have brought zero achievements for the settlements over decades of public action."

The explanatory notes of the bill state that "thousands of citizens of the State of Israel currently live in the Jordan Valley, to whom Israeli law does not fully apply, including to the settlements where they live."

"This is an unacceptable reality, which harms the dignity of the Israeli residents of the 'area,' and discriminates against them compared to the rest of the country's citizens"

Yisrael Beytenu bill

"This creates difficulty and complexity in various areas of life, both on the side of the rights that are taken away from them and on the side of the duties that they are not obligated to. This is an unacceptable reality, which harms the dignity of the Israeli residents of the 'area,' and discriminates against them compared to the rest of the country's citizens," continued the notes.

The bill notes a number of examples of gaps between citizens in Israel proper and citizens over the Green Line, including a case in which a woman needed to receive a general's order to be protected from being fired due to wanting to take maternity leave.

"This lack of economic security and legal inequality are reflected in a significant number of laws of the State of Israel that do not apply in the 'area,' because they have not been translated into the required military regulations."

"That is why the time has come to apply sovereignty to these areas, which include all the settlements of the Jordan Valley and the Megillot Regional Council, including the settlements: Kochav HaShahar, Rimonim, Ma'ale Mikhmash, Mitzpe Hagit, Neve Erez, Nofei Prat, Anatot, Kfar Adumim, Mitzpe Yericho and Migdalim, including the commercial and industrial areas, the archaeological sites and the roads in areas C."

The bill applies sovereignty to Israeli citizens

The bill would only apply Israeli sovereignty to Israeli citizens in the area who have citizenship and the right to vote and would not include Palestinians. The bill would also only apply sovereignty to recognized Jewish settlements.

The bill noted that a series of similar bills have been proposed in the past by various members of the current coalition.

In January, a similar bill was promoted by members of the coalition, including Likud MKs Danny Dannon and Yuli Edelstein, to apply Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Megillot Yam Hamelach regional councils, Ma'ale Efraim, and towns near the Jordan Valley, including Kohav Hashahar, Rimonim, Ma'ale Mikmash, Mizpe Hagit, Neve Erez, Nofei Prat, Anatot, Kfar Adumim, Mizpe Yeriho and Migdalim. The bill has not progressed since.



