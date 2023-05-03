Three dead, 2 injured in another violent night across Israel

Three people were killed and another two were injured to varying degrees in three separate violent incidents overnight, according to police and MDA reports on Wednesday morning.

A 68-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment on Yoseftal Street in Bat Yam during the night, according to an Israel Police spokesperson. The woman's partner was arrested and held for further questioning.

The woman's body will be transferred to a forensic institute for examination and the police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Shooting in Nazareth

A man in his twenties was critically wounded and later died in the hospital after he was shot in his car in Nazareth.

Two of his family members were lightly to moderately injured as well, in what the police describe as a conflict between rival families.

Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

This the 65th murder in the Arab-Israeli sector since January, according to KAN. Police officers began searching the area for suspects and started an investigation into the background of the incident.

Stabbing in Holon

A 50-year-old man was critically wounded and later died in the hospital after being stabbed in Holon's Kdoshey Cairo Street.

"At 10:59 p.m., a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Ayalon region, about a man injured in a violent incident, on Kdoshey Cairo Street in Holon," Magen David Adom spokesman Zachi Heller said. "MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and referred to Wolfson Hospital a 50-year-old man with penetrating injuries, in critical condition, while CPR was being performed."

MDA medics Matan Yitzhak and Erin Tagar added: "We saw a man in his fifties lying unconscious with penetrating injuries, he was not breathing and had no pulse. We gave him medical treatment and urgently evacuated him to the hospital while performing CPR when his condition was critical."

The man died shortly after arriving in the hospital.