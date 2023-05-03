The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Three dead, 2 injured in another violent night across Israel

A woman was found dead in her apartment in Bat Yam - Two men were murdered in Holon and Nazareth, respectively

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 3, 2023 07:34

Updated: MAY 3, 2023 08:43
THE MDA response was quick and the ER care was state-of-the-art. However, the care on the floor after admission was not up to modern medical standards, says the writer. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90/ILLUSTRATIVE)
THE MDA response was quick and the ER care was state-of-the-art. However, the care on the floor after admission was not up to modern medical standards, says the writer.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90/ILLUSTRATIVE)

Three people were killed and another two were injured to varying degrees in three separate violent incidents overnight, according to police and MDA reports on Wednesday morning.

A 68-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment on Yoseftal Street in Bat Yam during the night, according to an Israel Police spokesperson. The woman's partner was arrested and held for further questioning.

The woman's body will be transferred to a forensic institute for examination and the police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Shooting in Nazareth

A man in his twenties was critically wounded and later died in the hospital after he was shot in his car in Nazareth.

Two of his family members were lightly to moderately injured as well, in what the police describe as a conflict between rival families.

Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

This the 65th murder in the Arab-Israeli sector since January, according to KAN. Police officers began searching the area for suspects and started an investigation into the background of the incident.

Stabbing in Holon

A 50-year-old man was critically wounded and later died in the hospital after being stabbed in Holon's Kdoshey Cairo Street.

"At 10:59 p.m., a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Ayalon region, about a man injured in a violent incident, on Kdoshey Cairo Street in Holon," Magen David Adom spokesman Zachi Heller said. "MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and referred to Wolfson Hospital a 50-year-old man with penetrating injuries, in critical condition, while CPR was being performed."

MDA medics Matan Yitzhak and Erin Tagar added: "We saw a man in his fifties lying unconscious with penetrating injuries, he was not breathing and had no pulse. We gave him medical treatment and urgently evacuated him to the hospital while performing CPR when his condition was critical." 

The man died shortly after arriving in the hospital.



Tags Israel Police Magen David Adom crime israel murder rate shooting stabbing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by