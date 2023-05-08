Assuta embryo case appeal rejected by High Court

An appeal to place a baby born to the wrong mother through in-vitro fertilization into temporary guardianship and conduct genetic testing on the child was rejected by the High Court of Justice on Monday.

The court had in March overturned a Rishon Lezion court's decision to allow the testing of six women and five men, who the higher court said had a low probability of being the biological parents.

The baby was born in October after the mother was mistakenly impregnated with the wrong embryo. The family decided to keep the baby, and appealed against attempts to test the child.