BREAKING NEWS

Clashes erupt at Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 19, 2023 12:53

Clashes erupted between Arabs, Jews and police near the Lion's Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday afternoon, shortly before Friday prayers were set to begin at al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Palestinian reports.

Footage reportedly from the scene showed Jews dancing and singing in the area before fights erupted and police intervened, throwing stun grenades into the crowd.

Amid the clashes, the windshields of vehicles belong to Palestinians were smashed as well, according to the reports.

Jews subject to more hate crimes than any other group in Toronto in 2022
By ZVIKA KLEIN
05/19/2023 12:23 PM
IAF grounds CH-53D 'Yasur' helicopters after malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2023 12:13 PM
Russian prime minister to visit China's Xi Jinping next week
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 10:12 AM
IDF officer suspended after going to shooting range naked - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2023 10:00 AM
Iran executes three men over recent protests across Islamic Republic
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 09:01 AM
Ukraine says it shot down 16 Russian drones over Black Sea
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 08:39 AM
Israeli forces arrest seven terror suspects in overnight West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2023 08:20 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky to attend G7 Hiroshima summit in person
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 06:18 AM
Brazil investigates suspected bird flu case in human
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 12:34 AM
Netanyahu to Coalition: stop threatening, work for the people
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2023 12:25 AM
US, Taiwan reach deal on first part of '21st Century' trade pact
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 12:24 AM
Car rams through Vatican gate, man stopped by police
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 11:53 PM
Saudi Energy min. says coordination with OPEC+ is cornerstone
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 11:46 PM
Health Ministry investigates IVF unit after baby born unrelated to father
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 11:37 PM
US calls on Iran not to carry out executions in connection with protests
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 08:31 PM
