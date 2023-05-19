Clashes erupt at Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City - report

Clashes erupted between Arabs, Jews and police near the Lion's Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday afternoon, shortly before Friday prayers were set to begin at al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Palestinian reports.

جانب من المواجهات الدائرة في باب الأسباط عقب قيام مستوطنين باستفزاز المصلين بالرقص والغناء في محيط الأقصى pic.twitter.com/WmL5IV96qa — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) May 19, 2023

Footage reportedly from the scene showed Jews dancing and singing in the area before fights erupted and police intervened, throwing stun grenades into the crowd.

مصادر محلية: مستوطنون يحطمون نوافذ سيارات فلسطينية فرب باب الأسباب أحد أبواب المسجد الأقصى. pic.twitter.com/aHGDp0dfEo — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 19, 2023

Amid the clashes, the windshields of vehicles belong to Palestinians were smashed as well, according to the reports.