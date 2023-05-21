The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Security guards seize Torah scroll from Women of the Wall

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 21, 2023 08:40

Security guards at the Western Wall seized a Torah scroll that the Women of the Wall group attempted to bring into the plaza on Sunday morning for prayers for Rosh Chodesh Sivan.

"It is ridiculous and outrageous that on the eve of the holiday of the giving of the Torah (Shavuot), the rabbi of the Western Wall desecrates a Torah scroll and denigrates women's prayer and confiscates a Torah scroll whose entire purpose is to allow women to read the Torah at the Western Wall," said the group. "The time has come to release the Western Wall from the hands of the rabbi of the Western Wall and bring equality to women in the holy place as well."

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation responded that the group "provoked provocations in an attempt to turn the Western Wall into a place of controversy, after an exciting weekend of unity with the participation of thousands of visitors and worshipers for the honor of Jerusalem."

Biden unveils new US military package for Ukraine, promises support
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 09:03 AM
France's Macron says G7 is opportunity to convince India over Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 04:53 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky to speak in Japan -Japanese gov't
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 04:47 AM
F-16 pilot training a message to Russia - Scholz
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 04:30 AM
South Korea's Yoon to meet Ukraine's Zelensky for first time at G7
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 03:11 AM
Bahrain to resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 12:15 AM
4-year-old who choked at grocery store passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 12:09 AM
White House moved backward in debt ceiling talks - McCarthy
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 12:03 AM
IDF arrests 5 Palestinians crossing into Israel from West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2023 09:56 PM
Kiryat Arba closed after suspected security incident nearby - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2023 09:26 PM
Lebanese army says arrests prominent Al Qaeda leader in Deir Ammar town
By REUTERS
05/20/2023 08:16 PM
Russia's Lavrov: G7 bent on 'double containment' of Russia and China
By REUTERS
05/20/2023 03:40 PM
Zelensky invites India's Modi to join Ukraine's peace formula
By REUTERS
05/20/2023 02:40 PM
G7 says publicly supported gas sector investment can be appropriate
By REUTERS
05/20/2023 10:13 AM
Kuwait condemns Israel's 'storming of al-Aqsa mosque' on Jerusalem Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2023 10:01 AM
