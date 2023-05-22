The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US troubled by settlers in Homesh, Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit - State Dept

"We are concerned by today’s provocative visit to the Temple Mount... and the accompanying inflammatory rhetoric," read the official statement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 22, 2023 02:07

Updated: MAY 22, 2023 02:46
Israel's settlers and right-wing activists gather at the abandoned Jewish settlement of Homesh, northern West Bank, June 12, 2007. (photo credit: YONATHAN WEITZMAN / REUTERS)
Israel's settlers and right-wing activists gather at the abandoned Jewish settlement of Homesh, northern West Bank, June 12, 2007.
(photo credit: YONATHAN WEITZMAN / REUTERS)

The US State Department on Sunday said Washington was deeply troubled by the government's order that allows Jewish settlers to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank.

"We are deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s order that allows its citizens to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank, which according to Israeli law was illegally built on private Palestinian land," wrote State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement.

"This order is inconsistent with both former Prime Minister Sharon’s written commitment to the Bush Administration in 2004 and the current Israeli government’s commitments to the Biden Administration. Advancing Israeli settlements in the West Bank is an obstacle to the achievement of a two-state solution.

"We are also concerned by today’s provocative visit to the Temple Mount/Haram al Sharif in Jerusalem and the accompanying inflammatory rhetoric.

"This holy space should not be used for political purposes, and we call on all parties to respect its sanctity. More broadly, we reaffirm the longstanding U.S. position in support of the historic status quo at Jerusalem’s holy sites and underline Jordan’s special role as custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem."

Israeli police stand guard as visitors tour the Temple Mount, amid tensions ahead of the annual flag march which marks Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem May 18, 2023. (credit: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)Israeli police stand guard as visitors tour the Temple Mount, amid tensions ahead of the annual flag march which marks Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem May 18, 2023. (credit: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)
 

Gallant's recent attempt to repeal the Disengagement Law

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has sought to make the repeal of the 2005 Disengagement Law as it applies to the West Bank’s northern Samaria official and authorize the Homesh yeshiva.

The Knesset in March had approved the law which lifts the ban on the entry of Israelis onto the sites of the four northern Samaria settlements destroyed after the Gaza pullout in 2005; Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim and Kadim.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY) Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

On May 17, Gallant ordered the head of the IDF’s Central Command Yehuda Fox to sign an order making it official that Israelis can enter those sites.

The Biden administration had vigorously opposed the repeal, explaining that it violated past understandings between the US and Israel, including former prime minister Ariel Sharon’s pledge to execute the Disengagement Plan.

Reuters contributed to this report.



