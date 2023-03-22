Israel repealed the Disengagement law: What comes next? - explainer

Seventeen years after residents of Homesh, Sa-Nur, Kadim and Ganim were kicked out of their homes by the Israeli government as part of the Disengagement, the Knesset voted to repeal the part of the Disengagement Law banning entry for Israelis to the area.

Settler leaders and right-wing MKs welcomed the move, calling it a "first step" towards the re-establishment of the four evacuated settlements.

"We are now starting to plan the re-establishment of the [Homesh] Yeshiva and the re-establishment of the settlements that were destroyed. With Israel behind us, there is room here for many more new settlements God willing," said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who was once a resident of Sa-Nur, during celebrations at Homesh on Tuesday.

"We are now starting to plan the re-establishment of the [Homesh] Yeshiva and the re-establishment of the settlements that were destroyed. With Israel behind us, there is room here for many more new settlements God willing." Yossi Dagan

Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech, who lived in Homesh and lost her husband, Shuli, in a terrorist attack near the settlement, stressed that the government should not stop with the repeal of the law and should reestablish the evacuated settlements.

"The racist and discriminatory law that prohibited Jews from entering the settlements of northern Samaria will indeed be lifted today, but we must make sure that it does not end there," said Har-Melech. "Our task now is to take care and make sure that the four settlements that were evacuated by deportation will be re-established in the near future.

View of the unauthorized outpost of Homesh in the West Bank on November 17, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

"A governmental settlement plan is also required for the rest of the vast areas of northern Samaria, which will create strategic settlement sequences and ensure Jewish control of this land," added the MK. Har-Melech additionally called for the re-establishment of the Gush Katif settlements, located in the Gaza Strip.

"I am saying here today in a clear voice: our vision is the complete cancellation of the Disengagement Law and the return of settlements to all the settlements that were evacuated and destroyed, the four settlements in northern Samaria and twenty-two settlements in the Gush Katif region. It is an inseparable part of the land of Israel, our homeland, and we have the right and duty to settle there."

So what does the repeal of the Disengagement Law actually do?

The repeal of the Disengagement Law only lifts the ban on Israeli citizens entering the area and does not automatically approve the reestablishment of the four evacuated settlements.

The status of the land will now be like the rest of Area C, meaning that any further restrictions or permits concerning entry and building in the area will be up to the IDF and the government.

The four evacuated settlements are located in areas surrounded by Palestinian towns and distant from other Israeli settlements, meaning protecting any future settlements at these locations would present a significant challenge to the defense establishment.

Sa-Nur and Homesh are located amid Burka, Silat ad-Dhahr and Jaba, north of Nablus, while Ganim and Kaddim are located right next to Jenin, which is a hotspot for Palestinian terrorist groups.

On Wednesday, after a diplomatic uproar, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the government does not intend to establish new settlements in northern Samaria. The office added that the nullification of the law was meant "to end a discriminatory and humiliating law banning Jews from living in northern Samaria.”

Any attempt to reestablish Homesh will also have an additional hurdle to jump.

While Sa-Nur, Kadim and Ganim were located on state land, Homesh is located on land that has been deemed privately-owned Palestinian land, complicating efforts by settlers to reestablish a settlement there.

In 1978, the area where Homesh would eventually sit was seized by a military order with the stated purpose of using the land for security reasons, although the land was used instead to establish a settlement. The settlement, Homesh, was evacuated in 2005 as part of the Disengagement from northern Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

In 2011, the head of the village of Burka and Palestinians from the village who have records of ownership over the land where Homesh was located filed a lawsuit to the High Court, demanding the nullification of the seizure order and to be allowed to return to farm on the land in question.

During the proceedings, the military seizure order and a separate order prohibiting entry to Palestinians were nullified and the lawsuit was canceled as the goal of the lawsuit was met.

Despite the nullification of the orders and the state's recognition of the status of the land as privately owned Palestinian property, settlers have continued running a yeshiva on the land since shortly after the Disengagement.

Since its establishment, the yeshiva has functioned at the site largely undisturbed by security forces, although in recent years, additional checkpoints were put up in the area and buildings used by the yeshiva were demolished.

In 2019, the owners of the land filed a lawsuit to the High Court of Justice, demanding that the yeshiva be removed and that they be allowed access to the land. In January 2023, the High Court gave the state 90 days to explain why it was not evacuating the yeshiva. The High Court also questioned how it would be possible for the state to approve a settlement on the land as the land is privately owned by Palestinians and is not state land.

After the High Court hearing, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced that the government was "changing direction" on the matter of Homesh and would promote legislation to legalize the continuation of the Homesh yeshiva's operations on privately owned Palestinian land.

The announcement did not address the possibility of the reestablishment of the entire settlement and did not clarify how they could legalize the use by the yeshiva of land that has been shown to be private Palestinian property, the seizure of which is currently illegal under Israeli law.

Left-wing NGOs warn of risks presented by repealing the Disengagement

After the vote on Tuesday, the left-wing NGO Yesh Din NGO which is representing the Palestinians who own the land on which Homesh sat, stressed that despite the repeal of the law, they will continue with the lawsuit that aims to remove the Homesh yeshiva.

"The cancellation of the secession law cannot legalize robbery and theft," said Yesh Din. "It is not possible to legislate that theft is permissible. The lands on which the settlement of Homesh was built are still Palestinian lands privately owned by residents of the village of Burka. The petition to evacuate the illegal yeshiva in Homesh is still pending, and it is hoped that the judges of the High Court of Justice will put an end to the farce in Homesh and order the state to evict the squatters."

The Commanders for Israel's Security movement warned that the repeal of the Disengagement is "destructive to the security of the state" on Wednesday.

"This is another in a series of delusional decisions by the Israeli government that will harm the personal and national security of each of us, and provoke Israel's political and security backer - our important friend, the USA," said the movement. "The decision will tear apart the Abraham Accords and will inflame violence at the cost of the blood of IDF soldiers and civilians."

"The future of the country depends on the separation between the two peoples, and as senior officials in the former security system, we warn that a return to the northern West Bank will be a security burden and will have devastating security and economic policy consequences."

The Peace Now NGO warned that the repeal of the law will have "drastic implications," pointing to the possibility that settlers who will now be allowed to enter the area will establish illegal outposts and create pressure to establish recognized settlements in the area and the fact that freedom of entry for Israelis will increase friction between Palestinians and Israelis.

"The proposed law is thus the first major step to change the north part of the West Bank into a space with settlements, with the aim of preventing the possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian State, and thus reaching a future political and peaceful agreement between Israel and the Palestinians."

Concerning Homesh specifically, Peace Now warned that the repeal of the Disengagement Law sends the message that "settler violence and Palestinian land theft is effective and appropriate."