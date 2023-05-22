The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also revealed Tehran's secret sea war against Israel, presenting new photographic evidence.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 22, 2023 18:55

Updated: MAY 22, 2023 19:12
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks at the Herzliya Conference on May 22, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks at the Herzliya Conference on May 22, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said, "I have doubled the attacks on Iran in Syria" during his several months in office.

Speaking from Reichman University, Gallant also revealed Tehran's secret sea war against Israel, presenting new photographic evidence of five different shops it is using to establish another front against the Jewish state.

The defense minister presented photos of several examples. Shahid Siyavashi, the Shahid Rudaki, the Makran, the Shahid Mahadavi, and the Shahid Bagheri as examples of the Islamic Republic trying to extend its tentacles across the Middle East, especially to establish new fronts against Israel.

Returning to Syria, he said that the fact that the Bashar Assad regime has been reaccepted to the Arab League "will not give Iranian proxies any immunity."

Iran's 'floating terror bases' continues threat from the country

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on April 26, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on April 26, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Honing in on the nuclear issue, Gallant said that if the ayatollahs decide, "to enrich [uranium] up to 90% would be a grave mistake by Iran, there would be a severe price."

He said, "Israel has dealt with complex threats since its founding," but that now the threats morphed and are trying to connect all of the various fronts against Israel. 

Further, he said the connection between all threats against Israel "is Iran. Iran is the biggest threat to the stability of the region and the world. Iran is prosecuting a war of attrition against Israel." 

"They want a Hezbollah 2.0 on the Golan Heights," he said.



Tags Iran news from middle east Middle East Navy
