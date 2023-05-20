The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Why does Iran want to send a navy flotilla to Antarctica? - analysis

Iran says that it could achieve direct access to the polar region and therefore claim “sovereignty” in that area.  

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 20, 2023 13:38
A missile is launched during an exercise of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy in the south of Iran, in this picture obtained on January 17, 2023 (photo credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
A missile is launched during an exercise of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy in the south of Iran, in this picture obtained on January 17, 2023
(photo credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iranian pro-regime media reported on Saturday that the country wants to send elements of its navy to Antarctica in the “near future.”

The Tasnim report did not specify all the details but said that this has been an objective for Iran for many years. In fact, reports back in 2012 suggested Iran wanted to expand its presence. Iran recently sent two ships around the world on a major journey. Those ships went to Brazil and other countries.

Iran is trying to show off that it can project naval power far from home. 

Iran's symbolic navy trips around the world

The real meaning of these navy trips is largely symbolic. Iran has a small navy. It has a more dangerous and threatening maritime element in its IRGC naval forces. The official Iranian navy is different than the IRGC navy. The IRGC naval units routinely harass foreign ships in the Persian Gulf and try to challenge the US presence. Iran has also used drones to target commercial ships and recently seized two tankers.  

Iran notes that its recent around-the-world trip took place using two ships. One of these was a converted tanker. Therefore Iran’s “navy” actually consists of some ships that are not even traditionally naval ships. Iran wants to play a role in Antarctica apparently just to show off that it can be one of the 52 countries that have signed the Antarctic Treaty, according to Tasnim News.

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment. (credit: BARBARA ANGELAKIS) ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment. (credit: BARBARA ANGELAKIS)

The report notes that there are now 30 countries with 70 active research centers on the cold continent. So this is a point of pride for Iran. Russia and China are also involved in Antarctica. Iran, China and Russia have collaborated on naval issues in the past. 

A point of pride for Iran

Iran says that its presence “in the Antarctic is important from various scientific, legal and political, geostrategic, economic, capacity building and access to new technologies aspects, and in the future, this region will be a major issue on the international scene.” It sees this as strategic.

“The establishment of a permanent base of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the South Pole [region] in order to increase the strategic depth of our country has been considered over the past years, and plans have been announced to realize this, but it is not clear at what stage these plans are now,” the report says.

Iran says that it could achieve direct access to the polar region and therefore claim “sovereignty” in that area.  



Tags Iran Middle East Navy antarctica
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by