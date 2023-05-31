The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
UN, White House condemn N. Korea's satellite launch

Sirens were heard across Seoul around 6:32 a.m. as the city issued a warning asking citizens to prepare for potential evacuation.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 31, 2023 06:03

Updated: MAY 31, 2023 07:30
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what it called a space satellite toward the south, in Seoul, South Korea, May 31, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI)
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what it called a space satellite toward the south, in Seoul, South Korea, May 31, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI)

North Korea fired what it called a space satellite toward the south on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.

North Korea has said it will launch its first military reconnaissance satellite between May 31 and June 11 to boost monitoring of US activities.

UN chief condemns satellite launch

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned North Korea's military satellite launch on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the UN chief said.

A TV screen displays a warning message called ''J-alert'' after the Japanese government issued an emergency warning for residents of the southern prefecture of Okinawa, saying a missile had been launched from North Korea, in Tokyo, Japan May 31, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo) A TV screen displays a warning message called ''J-alert'' after the Japanese government issued an emergency warning for residents of the southern prefecture of Okinawa, saying a missile had been launched from North Korea, in Tokyo, Japan May 31, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo)

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the military satellite launch conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement.

The secretary-general added any launch by Pyongyang using ballistic missile technology was "contrary" to the relevant Security Council resolutions.

White House condemns N. Korea space launch

The White House said on Tuesday it condemned a North Korean space launch using ballistic missile technology and that it was assessing the situation in coordination with allies, according to National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge.

The satellite launch ended in failure after the rocket's second stage malfunctioned, sending the booster and payload plunging into the sea, North Korean state media said.

Seoul mayor apologizes for confusion after emergency alert

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon apologized for the confusion caused by the city's emergency alert sent out on Wednesday but defended the decision to do so.

The Seoul government sent out a mobile alert telling people in the city to prepare to evacuate following the satellite launch by North Korea. Oh said while the alert might have been an overreaction, it was not a mistake despite the safety ministry saying the alert was sent out in error.



