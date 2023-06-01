Special committee to hear Daqqah parole appeal

Terrorist Walid Daqqah's early release was denied on Wednesday, but the parole committee also scheduled a hearing before a special parole committee.

The reason for the rejection of the release was that the parole board determined that it didn't have the jurisdiction to discuss the matter.

Usually, those given life sentences must have hearings before a special committee but Daqqah's parole was heard by a regular committee.

Ortal Tamam, the niece of the IDF soldier Moshe Tamam who was murdered by Daqqah's terrorist cell, was told that the appeal's placement before a regular committee was due to "human error."