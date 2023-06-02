Three other Europeans have been exchanged for Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi in the Iran-Belgium prisoner swap which saw Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele released last week, a spokesperson for the Belgian government told Reuters, adding that it concerned two Austrians and a Danish national.

Assadi had been convicted in Belgium in 2021 in connection to a foiled bomb plot in France and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Two Austrian citizens held in Iran for years have been freed and were returning home, Vienna said on Friday.

Dual citizens Kamran Ghaderi and Massud Mossaheb were released after 2,709 and 1,586 days respectively and "on their way to Austria," Austria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, thanking Belgium and Oman for help in securing their release.