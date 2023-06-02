The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Three other Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in Iran-Belgium prisoner swap

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 16:02

Updated: JUNE 2, 2023 16:08

Three other Europeans have been exchanged for Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi in the Iran-Belgium prisoner swap which saw Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele released last week, a spokesperson for the Belgian government told Reuters, adding that it concerned two Austrians and a Danish national.

Assadi had been convicted in Belgium in 2021 in connection to a foiled bomb plot in France and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Two Austrian citizens held in Iran for years have been freed and were returning home, Vienna said on Friday.

Dual citizens Kamran Ghaderi and Massud Mossaheb were released after 2,709 and 1,586 days respectively and "on their way to Austria," Austria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, thanking Belgium and Oman for help in securing their release.

IDF arrests three terrorists who planned to throw Molotov cocktails
By Walla!
06/02/2023 06:01 PM
US CIA chief met with Chinese counterparts in May, US official says
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 05:44 PM
US does not need to boost nuclear arsenal to deter Russia, China
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 05:41 PM
Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region - governor
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 03:59 PM
Israel Katz, US envoy John Kerry talk climate crisis in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2023 01:08 PM
Eight people injured in Jaffa building fire - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2023 03:49 AM
US and Israeli national security advisers talk concerns over Iran
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 03:37 AM
30-year-old man killed in Umm al-Fahm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2023 11:52 PM
Biden plans to pick physician Mandy Cohen to lead CDC
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 10:43 PM
US to stop giving Russia some New START nuclear arms data
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 10:32 PM
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 10:13 PM
Chinese airlines avoiding Russian airspace in new US flights
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 09:54 PM
Scholz: Ukraine security guarantees need to be different from Nato
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 09:11 PM
Palestinian Huwara ramming terrorist turns himself in - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2023 08:51 PM
Dutch want to buy dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/01/2023 08:23 PM
