Israel's Smotrich visits Paris, lights candle at terror attack site

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited the Hypercacher kosher supermarket in Paris on Tuesday, lighting a candle in memory of the victims of an antisemitic terror attack back in 2015.

Smotrich spoke about how important it was to him to visit the supermarket and of his desire to "strengthen and embrace" the Parisian Jewish community.

"I stand here today as a member of the Israeli government, which is committed to strengthening our relationship with Jewish, thanking the French government for its "uncompromising war" against antisemitism.