Israeli forces clash with Palestinians in West Bank, 13 terror suspects arrested

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 10:27

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested 13 Palestinian terror suspects in an overnight raid across the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Wednesday morning.

Clashes erupted in the West Bank towns of Ni'lin and Kalkilya after Israeli forces entered to arrest five suspects, the IDF said. Firecrackers and explosive devices were among objects hurled toward Israeli forces, who responded with riot control measures.

Two other suspects were arrested in Hebron alongside M-16s and makeshift Carlo rifles.

Israeli High Court hears petitions against Ben-Gvir's Police Law
By MICHAEL STARR
06/07/2023 10:47 AM
Russia and China air drills 'serious concern' for Japan security - gov.
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 10:35 AM
Russia's Medvedev says Moscow should launch its own Ukraine offensive
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 10:33 AM
Russia detains resident in its far east on suspicion Ukraine spying
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 10:11 AM
Two Russian towns lose power, one wounded after Ukraine attack: governor
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 09:06 AM
Air India to send replacement plane for passengers stranded in Russia
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 08:31 AM
One dead, emergency situation declared in Kherson after Russian shelling
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 07:51 AM
Gantz gives up candidate for Judicial Selection Committee spot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 07:43 AM
Blast heard in Bnei Brak, Israel Police probing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 07:41 AM
Water in Nova Kakhovka starts declining after dam destruction - report
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 07:08 AM
Saudi Crown Prince, Blinken had 'candid' talks in Jeddah -US official
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 06:21 AM
Explosions heard over Aleppo, Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 12:19 AM
Zaporizhzhia cooling pond is full, has enough water for months
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 10:57 PM
Possible shooting reported in Gush Etzion in the West Bank - report
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
06/06/2023 10:34 PM
Explosion reported at Israel's Elbit Systems facility - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2023 10:07 PM
