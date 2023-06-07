IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested 13 Palestinian terror suspects in an overnight raid across the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Wednesday morning.

Clashes erupted in the West Bank towns of Ni'lin and Kalkilya after Israeli forces entered to arrest five suspects, the IDF said. Firecrackers and explosive devices were among objects hurled toward Israeli forces, who responded with riot control measures.

Two other suspects were arrested in Hebron alongside M-16s and makeshift Carlo rifles.