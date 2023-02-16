The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jewish man shot while leaving morning prayers in Los Angeles

The victim was taken to the hospital and released later on in the day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 12:32
Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in a car (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in a car (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A Jewish man was shot just after leaving the morning prayer service in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, according to a report by The Forward.

The victim was taken to a hospital and released later on in the day, the founder of the Jewish security service Magen Am, Rabbi Yossi Elifort, told Forward.

The shooting occurred near Shenandoah Street and Cashio avenue, around 10 a.m. Pacific Time. According to reports, the shooter, who the LAPD said is a middle-aged Asian male and drove a gray Honda, drove toward the victim and shot twice at him. Luckily, only one bullet grazed him and the other missed him.

Suspected shooter still at large

The suspected shooter is still at large, according to Los Angeles police department spokesperson Jeff Lee. Rabbi Elifort told the Jewish Journal that even though the Jewish man was wearing a yarmulke, the police don't believe that the shooting was antisemitism motivated, which Lee confirmed with The Forward that the police couldn't say whether or not the case was being treated as a hate crime.

"We are horrified by the shooting of a Jewish man leaving prayer service in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles today," the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Los Angeles Regional Director, Jeffrey I. Abrams, said in a statement. "We are grateful the victim is in stable condition. The suspect is still at large and ADL Los Angeles is closely monitoring the investigation, including LAPD's investigation. We will provide updates as we learn more."

Crime scene tape. (credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)Crime scene tape. (credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)

"Our neighborhood is known for being the most populous Jewish and Jewish Orthodox neighborhood in LA and it's been the target of violence in the past," American writer, activist and social and political commentator Elad Nehorai said on his Twitter.



Tags police los angeles shooting California antisemitism
