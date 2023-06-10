Likud MK: I attempted to stop Israeli judicial reform

Likud MK Shalom Danino made attempts to halt the judicial reform legislation with opposition lawmakers, he admitted in a Shabbatarbut event in Beersheba on Saturday.

Danino further analyzed that the judicial reform will not go to a vote in the Knesset in its current form. "When Justice Minister Yariv Levin proposed the reform, he never thought it could hurt democracy, as a democrat himself," Danino said.

"After things get cleared up, it is possible to say 'Oh, there's potential for damage.'"

Danino then admitted that the coalition was wrong in its approach to "bring everything at once; we should have taken it step-by-step."