Gaza border towns to receive compensation for Shield and Arrow damages

Towns in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip will receive special compensation for damages they sustained during Operation Shield and Arrow, according to regulations signed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday.

"I have now signed special compensation regulations for Gaza border towns due to damages caused during Operation Shield and Arrow," said Smotrich.

"The civilian resilience of the home front gives us as a government the ability to act decisively against terrorism and it's our time to stand behind them and support them financially, and that's what we are doing. The regulations will be approved by the Finance Committee and apply as soon as possible."