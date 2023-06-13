The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Four Israelis wounded in terrorist shooting attack in northern West Bank

The attack came as Israeli forces operated in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 14:55

Updated: JUNE 13, 2023 15:33
Magen David Adom treats the victim of a shooting attack at the Reihan crossing in the northern West Bank. June 13, 2023 (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Magen David Adom treats the victim of a shooting attack at the Reihan crossing in the northern West Bank. June 13, 2023
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Four Israelis were wounded in a shooting attack near Mevo Dotan in the northern West Bank on Tuesday afternoon, according to Magen David Adom.

The terrorists fired at a man in his 30s, moderately wounding him, before driving further down the road and shooting three additional Israelis and wounding them lightly. The wounded man managed to drive to the Reihan Crossing and received initial treatment there before being transferred to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center for further treatment.

Israeli forces entered the Palestinian town of Ya'abad, located near the scene of the attack, after the shooting, according to Palestinian reports.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan stated after the attack, "This difficult incident, with many casualties, took place at an intersection adjacent to the intersection where Meir Tamari was murdered about two weeks ago."

"We have been begging for years and certainly after the attack, we begged, we cried out to stop abandoning us, to close the Hermesh checkpoint, to close the Mevo Dotan checkpoint," added Dagan. "Whoever made the unfortunate decision to re-open the checkpoint at the entrance to Hermesh after the end of the seven days abandoned the lives of our residents."

Israeli soldiers search the West Bank village of Qafin for the suspected gunmen who shot and killed an Israeli civilian near the entrance to a Jewish settlement of Hermesh, May 30, 2023 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Israeli soldiers search the West Bank village of Qafin for the suspected gunmen who shot and killed an Israeli civilian near the entrance to a Jewish settlement of Hermesh, May 30, 2023 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Israeli forces operate in Balata refugee camp

The attack came as Israeli forces operated in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus. Armed clashes were reported in Balata as the forces surrounded a home in the camp to conduct arrests.

One Palestinian was killed and at least three others were injured in the clashes, according to Palestinian reports.

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel Terrorism West Bank shooting
