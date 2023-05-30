The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli seriously wounded in West Bank shooting, IDF on terrorist manhunt

Security forces are currently on a manhunt to catch the terrorist perpetrators near the northern West Bank settlement of Hermesh.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2023 11:51

Updated: MAY 30, 2023 12:45
Israeli security forces at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack in Teneh Omarim, in the West Bank, May 26, 2023 (photo credit: DUDU GREENSPAN/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack in Teneh Omarim, in the West Bank, May 26, 2023
(photo credit: DUDU GREENSPAN/FLASH90)

A man in his 30s was seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting attack carried out near the northern West Bank settlement of Hermesh, the IDF said on Tuesday.

One Israeli was wounded in the attack, Magen David Adom confirmed as its paramedics treated the man, who was wounded by gunshot wounds on his chest and shoulders, at the scene along with IDF medical personnel.

He was rushed to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera in serious condition.

IDF on manhunt to catch terrorists

Security forces are currently on a manhunt to catch the terrorist perpetrators and are also erecting additional checkpoints to limit their ability to maneuver.

Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack where two Israelis were shot dead in Hawara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, February 26, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack where two Israelis were shot dead in Hawara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, February 26, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

This is a developing story. Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



