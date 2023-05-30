A man in his 30s was seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting attack carried out near the northern West Bank settlement of Hermesh, the IDF said on Tuesday.
One Israeli was wounded in the attack, Magen David Adom confirmed as its paramedics treated the man, who was wounded by gunshot wounds on his chest and shoulders, at the scene along with IDF medical personnel.
He was rushed to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera in serious condition.
IDF on manhunt to catch terrorists
Security forces are currently on a manhunt to catch the terrorist perpetrators and are also erecting additional checkpoints to limit their ability to maneuver.
This is a developing story. Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.