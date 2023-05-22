Three Palestinians killed in clashes with IDF in Nablus

Three Palestinians were killed when Israeli security forces raided Balata Refugee Camp near Nablus, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Monday morning.

It identified the three as Fathi Jihad Rizeq, 30, Abdullah Yusef Abu Hamdan, 24, and Mohammed Bilal Zaytoun, 32.

Another three Palestinians were injured, one critically, during the Israeli security operation in the camp, the Ministry said.

Israeli defense sources said that the IDF had confiscated illegal weaponry in the refugee camp as well as destroying an explosives lab and multiple heavy explosives.

Palestinian Authority condemns 'massacre' in Balata

The Palestinian Authority condemned the killing of the three men as "a real massacre."

IDF soldiers operate in Nablus, May 14, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Nabil Abu Rudaineh, spokesperson for the PA president's office, said the raid on the Balata camp is "a continuation of the comprehensive war on the Palestinian people."

Palestinian sources said a general strike was declared in the camp and Nablus to mourn the death of the three Palestinians.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.