Milchan to give Netanyahu trial testimony in Brighton courthouse

Businessman Arnon Milchan will give his remote testimony for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial from a Brighton Courthouse in the United Kingdom, the prosecution announced on Thursday.

Milchan, who is alleged to have given Netanyahu expensive gifts in return for aid in business regulatory affairs, was originally set to give his June 25 video call testimony from the Israeli embassy in London.

The Foreign Ministry and Israel embassy determined that the courtroom would have better facilities and security for the testimony. The use of the court was arranged with British authorities.

Milchan is giving his Case 1000 testimony remotely because he is ostensibly too ill to travel to Israel.