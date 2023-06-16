The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Health, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel visits Morocco

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 16, 2023 15:30

Updated: JUNE 16, 2023 16:34

Israeli Health and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel visited Morocco on Friday, where he is expected to meet with his Moroccan counterparts in order to promote cooperation in a variety of fields between the two countries.

Arbel agreed with his Moroccan colleagues on promoting to bring foreign workers from Morocco to Israel in the medical and construction industries, according to Ynet.

In addition, the two discussed the mutual facilitation of visas between Israel and Morocco, as the latter country expects approximately 200 thousand Israeli tourists in the country this year, the report said.

Putin: There is danger NATO is pulled into Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 05:39 PM
Putin says Ukraine will soon run out of its own military equipment
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 04:47 PM
US providing $205 million in additional humanitarian aid for Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 04:30 PM
NATO meeting fails to approve first defense plans since Cold War
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 03:45 PM
Putin: We had to raise defense spending to ensure security
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 03:26 PM
Jordan shoots down drone smuggling weapons from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2023 01:51 PM
Camel bites Canadian tourist on Jerusalem's Mount of Olives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2023 12:23 PM
Israeli forces arrest four terror suspects in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2023 11:14 AM
Vladimir Putin, Erdogan agree to meet 'soon' in Turkey
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 11:10 AM
Over 80 hurt in South Korea school bus crash
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 09:54 AM
Beks Force dry carrier on fire near Russia's Far East
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 06:14 AM
US nuclear-powered submarine arrives at South Korea's Busan port
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 04:15 AM
Three arrested for attacking police officers at Haifa pride parade
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2023 10:37 PM
US wants Iran to de-escalate tensions, limit nuclear program
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 09:20 PM
Qatar to invest $5 bln in Iraq over coming years
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 09:00 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by