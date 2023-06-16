Health, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel visits Morocco

Israeli Health and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel visited Morocco on Friday, where he is expected to meet with his Moroccan counterparts in order to promote cooperation in a variety of fields between the two countries.

Arbel agreed with his Moroccan colleagues on promoting to bring foreign workers from Morocco to Israel in the medical and construction industries, according to Ynet.

In addition, the two discussed the mutual facilitation of visas between Israel and Morocco, as the latter country expects approximately 200 thousand Israeli tourists in the country this year, the report said.