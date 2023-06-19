MK Ze'ev Elkin proposes law establishing university in Ashdod

MK Ze'ev Elkin (National Unity) has proposed a bill to establish a new university in the city of Ashdod.

According to the proposed bill, the university will increase the number of state-funded research institutions and aims to open the doors of higher education to a broader and more diverse sector of the population.

Elkin emphasized that "the State of Israel, as a Western and democratic country that has inscribed the values of equality on its flag, is committed to working for equal opportunities and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity for economic and social mobility."