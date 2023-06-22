The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Far-right Lehava activists, Israel Police clash at Christian event in Jerusalem

Dozens of Orthodox Jews attempted to interrupt the event and rioted, with one of them being arrested for allegedly attacking an policeman.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 18:03

Updated: JUNE 22, 2023 18:29
Ben-Zion Gopstein (left), leader of the group Lehava, gathers with some of his young followers in Jerusalem in 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ben-Zion Gopstein (left), leader of the group Lehava, gathers with some of his young followers in Jerusalem in 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Clashes broke out as Israel Police attempted to prevent Lehava activists from breaking into a Christian concert held in Jerusalem on Thursday evening, according to a police statement.

One of the activists of the far-right organization was arrested on suspicion of attacking a police officer. Dozens of Orthodox Jews attempted to interrupt the event and rioted, according to the police.

The police stated that it would continue to allow the freedom of expression and protest according to the law, but won't allow the violation of public order and riots.

The activists were accompanied by Jerusalem deputy mayor Aryeh King and Lehava founder Bentzi Gopstein, according to Ynet.

Lehava had called for a protest against the "missionary" event a number of days in advance. The concert's invitation by the Association for Messianic Jews stated: "We invite you to an unforgettable experience, where we will lift up our voice with one voice and in praise and worship of our lord Jesus Christ to the glory of God the Father."

"Throughout history, the mission hunted Jewish souls and fought against the people of Israel. The missionary conference was designed to convert Jews from their religion and there is no place for that in Jerusalem. In a democracy, I must come and demonstrate," Gopstein stated, according to Ynet.

Another protest against a Christian event in Jerusalem

Aryeh King also took part in a protest on March 28 against an event that took place at the Davidson Center near the Kotel.

Dozens of Israelis, mainly Orthodox Jews, demonstrated against a group of Christians claimed by the protesters to be a missionary organization.

The protest drew condemnations from Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, another Deputy mayor of Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry and the Anti-Defamation League.

This is a developing story.

Zvika Klein contributed to this story.



