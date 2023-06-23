Ben-Gvir: We need to kill thousands of terrorists

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on the government to launch a large-scale military operation in northern Samaria and approve the Evyatar outpost on Friday in a press conference with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Nachala movement chair Daniella Weiss.

"I give you my full and complete backing, but I want much more from the settlement here, there needs to be a full settlement here, not only here, but in all the hills around us," said Ben-Gvir in an address to the settlers at the site.

"The Land of Israel must be settled and at the same time as the settlement of the Land a military operation must be launched. [We must] demolish buildings, eliminate terrorists, not one or two, but tens and hundreds, and if necessary even thousands, because at the end of the day, this is the only way we will hold on here, strengthen control and restore security to the residents, and above all we will fulfill our great mission. The Land of Israel is for the people of Israel, we are backing you, run to the hills, settle down. We love you."