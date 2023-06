An Israeli man on the autism spectrum who was arrested in Dubai for cannabis possession has been released and is returning to Israel, N12 reported on Monday.

The man arrived in Dubai on a connecting flight from Thailand about three weeks ago and was arrested in the Emirati city while trying to make a stopover on his way back from Thailand. 29 grams of the drug were seized from him.

In Israel, he does have a license to use cannabis, but the same license is not valid in Dubai.