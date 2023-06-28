Netanyahu, Iowa governor talk US-Israel ties in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.
At the beginning of the meeting, Reynolds signed a statement stating support for the State of Israel on 75 years of independence and Netanyahu thanked her for her support for Israel.
They also discussed economic cooperation, focusing on agricultural technology.
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו נפגש עם מושלת איווה קים ריינולדס, בלשכת רה"מ בי-ם.בתחילת הפגישה חתמה המושלת על הצהרת תמיכה במדינת ישראל, לרגל 75 שנות עצמאות. רה"מ נתניהו הודה לה על תמיכתה הבלתי מסויגת בישראל.כמו כן, במסגרת הפגישה דנו בשיתוף הפעולה הכלכלי, בדגש על הטכנולוגיה החקלאית. pic.twitter.com/1iqWcvq9BW— ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) June 28, 2023