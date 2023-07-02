Multiple killed, dozens injured in Baltimore mass shooting - report

Police forces in Baltimore, Maryland are at the scene of a mass shooting incident in the US city, the local police department wrote on Sunday morning.

Unconfirmed reports from local media in Baltimore claim that multiple people have been killed and dozens more injured. A press conference is expected to be held soon, CNN reported.

BPD is on scene of a masa shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2JK5F09WMB — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 2, 2023

"BPD is on the scene of a mass shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District," Baltimore Police wrote on Twitter. "Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene."

This is a developing story