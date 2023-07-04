The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli bus slides into ditch near Glilot, at least 20 injured

Documentation of the damage the bus took shows that the bus ended up upside down with extensive damage done to its right side.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2023 09:38

Updated: JULY 4, 2023 10:47
The bus that overturned on Highway 5, injuring 20 on July 4, 2023. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The bus that overturned on Highway 5, injuring 20 on July 4, 2023.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

At least 20 people were injured after a bus slid into a ditch that was on Highway 5 near the Glilot junction on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson stated that the accident was caused as a result of the bus colliding with a private vehicle on the highway, which the bus then overturned. All of the injured are in light condition and were all conscious even after the bus overturned.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene, providing medical treatment to the injured, who were then evacuated to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Sheba Medical Center, and Rabin Medical Center, according to medical sources.

MDA medics also searched the bus and reported that no one was known to be trapped in or under the vehicle and that all the passengers got off the bus and were moved to the side of the road in a safe place.

"The accident could have ended in tragedy and miraculously all the bus passengers were only slightly injured," Walla quoted one MDA paramedic as saying.

Police arriving at the scene on Highway 5 where a bus overturned, injuring 20 on July 4, 2023. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Police arriving at the scene on Highway 5 where a bus overturned, injuring 20 on July 4, 2023. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Documentation of the damage the bus took shows that the bus ended up overturned with extensive damage done to its right side, N12 reported.

The bus was reportedly traveling between Netanya and Bnei Brak when the incident happened, Walla reported. 

Police and rescue forces arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident.



