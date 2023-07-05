The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Rockets fired toward Sderot after Jenin withdrawal

The rocket fire is the first rocket fire from Gaza since Operation Shield and Arrow in May.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 5, 2023 01:35

Updated: JULY 5, 2023 02:04
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fire to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel May 11, 2023. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fire to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel May 11, 2023.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward the Sderot area in southern Israel on Tuesday night, just hours after the IDF withdrew its forces from Jenin.

Footage from the area showed the Iron Dome intercepting the rockets.

The rocket fire is the first rocket fire from Gaza since Operation Shield and Arrow in May and came shortly after Israeli forces exited Jenin after a nearly two-day long operation in the West Bank city.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens others were injured in the Israeli operation in Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. An Israeli soldier was killed in armed clashes during the operation in the city as well.

People walk on a street as Israeli troops start withdrawing from Jenin, in the West Bank, July 4, 2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS) People walk on a street as Israeli troops start withdrawing from Jenin, in the West Bank, July 4, 2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

Hamas leader: The time has passed when Israel attacks without paying the price

After the Israeli forces withdrew from Jenin on Tuesday night, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, stated that "all options for supporting Jenin and its heroes were on the table" during the operation.

"We have sent clear messages to the enemy through all parties that the resistance in all arenas is not far from what is happening, and the enemy must stop its aggression immediately," added Haniyeh. "We say to the enemy that the time has passed when you practice your aggression against our people without paying the price, and Jenin is today teaching you a lesson in resistance and steadfastness."



